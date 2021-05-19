A flock of sheep outside the gate on his birthday, sitting in the palace, blowing in anger Dhankhar

Kolkata: The conflict between the state and the governor has escalated. Earlier, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had lashed out at Mamata Banerjee and her government over the post-poll violence. In the meantime, intense conflict has started with Narad. The CBI has arrested Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee with the permission of the Governor. As a result, Jagdeep Dhankhar faced the wrath of the ruling party. In this situation, a strange incident took place in front of the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon. Suddenly a group of sheep came in front of Raj Bhavan. A man came in front of the palace with the flock of sheep to protest against the governor. Najehal security guards and police personnel to chase them. The governor is also angry over the incident on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Dhankhar wrote on Twitter about the incident, ‘This incident shows where the law and order situation in the state has reached. Sheep are being rioted in front of the palace. Kolkata police is standing silently. Dhankhar also tagged Mamata Banerjee in the tweet. Dhankhar also tweeted the scene of the protest against the man’s sheep at the gate of Raj Bhavan and wrote, “This scene is at the gate of Raj Bhavan, but no action has been taken.”

State of law and order even at the main entry gate of Raj Bhawan worrisome with stance police leaving all to be desired. And all this when the area is subject to 144 CrPC prohibitory orders. Constrained to seek an update on it. – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (jdhankhar1) May 19, 2021

It is learned that an organization called Citizen Against Dirty Politics and Corporation is protesting at the gate of Raj Bhavan with a flock of sheep. But, why such a bizarre program? On behalf of the organization, it has been informed, ‘The whole of Bengal is in turmoil. Wailing all around. There are no beds in the hospital, there is no oxygen. And in this situation, the governor has started politics, not Corona. Dirty political game is going on in this state. Although the police removed the staff of the organization from the Rajbhaban in a short time with the flock of sheep.

Even before Monday, the Trinamool had erupted in anger against the governor after the arrest of Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra in the Narad case. Trinamool leaders attacked Dhankhar as an insatiable soul and a mad dog. He was attacked as a BJP agent. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee is also going to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the removal of the governor. Thoughts are afoot to bring a motion against the governor even in the assembly. In this situation, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was very angry when he saw a flock of sheep at the gate of Raj Bhavan on his birthday on Tuesday.