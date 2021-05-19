‘Abhimani’ Taslima seeks speedy recovery of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

#Kolkata: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya in bed. He is undergoing treatment at home due to corona. His wife Meera Bhattacharya was admitted to Woodlands Hospital with Corona. Upon receiving the news, Taslima Nasreen tweeted a message of healing, as well as reminded of the bitter past. The prayer for healing was wrapped in pride.

Taslima wrote on Twitter today, “Former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has not been positive. Although he expelled me from Bengal, I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, the former CM of West Bengal, has tested positive for COVID-19. Even though he threw me out of Bengal, I wish him a speedy and full recovery. – Taslima Nasreen (astaslimanasreen) May 19, 2021

The time is 2006. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has become the Chief Minister for the second time. Exiled from Bangladesh, Taslima started living in Calcutta a long time ago. However, he did not get along with the Left government from the very beginning. Taslima sought permission from the High Court to re-publish her writings after the bifurcated Left government banned them. But the bitterness escalated when he was attacked by a radical organization in Hyderabad. In November 2006, the state government virtually forced him to leave Calcutta.

Then a lot of water flowed into the Hooghly River. Taslima has been a resident of Vinrajya for many years. Although his mind is on Calcutta. Meanwhile, the Left has lost its existence in the assembly today. When Mamata Banerjee came to power, she was not kind to Taslima. Needless to say, the accusation in Taslia’s throat will be clouded by arrogance.

Incidentally, Buddhadev Bhattacharya and Meera Bhattacharya were attacked by Kovid on Tuesday night. Both are in stable condition for the time being, but since the former chief minister is suffering from chronic COPD, doctors are worried about him. He had to spend six days in the hospital in December.