Abhishek Manu Singhvi – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the Narda case, Narad-Narad Tarja is practically in court. Fighting in front of Justice Arijit Banerjee at the four heavyweight hearings in the state, neither side agreed to give up so much land without a fight. Whether it is Abhishek Manu Singhvi or Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, both sides are answering tough questions. The CBI wants to shift the case to another state in view of the chaos theory, Abhishek Manu Singhvi has made it clear that Mamata Banerjee protested in the Gandhian style that day. Explaining why this public outrage, he said, it is normal for such incidents to happen in the case of public representatives. In his words, “Such incidents show public resentment. The same has been seen in the case of Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt in the past.”

The judge asked why Mamata Banerjee herself was at the spot. Abhishek Manu Singhvi said he was there to protest. But his dharna was peaceful, Gandhian. There he did not provoke any violence. Instead, he instructed everyone to remain calm.

Let’s see how Abhijit Manu Singhvi questioned the accused.