Amfan’s memory is being swept away by the cyclone ‘Yash’ this month? What could be the movement of the storm? – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: At the end of May, a pair of cyclones could wreak havoc. Depression is concentrating in one Bay of Bengal and another Arabian Sea. The Sundarbans area of ​​Bangladesh may face cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. However, it will have an impact from Orissa to Chittagong in Bangladesh. The possibility of a cyclone in the Arabian Sea forming on the coast of Karnataka.

A cyclone is likely to form in the central Bay of Bengal on Sunday, May 23. The East-Central Bay of Bengal near the Andamans has the potential to create this depression. Meteorologists believe that this depression could gradually turn into a cyclone. At first the direction was towards North-West Bay of Bengal but later the direction changed and it could move towards North-East Bay of Bengal i.e. Bangladesh. The direction of this cyclone so far is very likely to hit the Sundarbans area.

The cyclone that will occur after the strongest cyclone in Gujarat is the name given by Oman “Yash”, ‘Yash’ according to the rules of the Meteorological Department. In the current situation, the name of the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal is going to be Yash.

On the other hand, a cyclone on the Karnataka coast of the Arabian Sea on May 26 could turn into a depression. This depression is likely to turn into a cyclone. Another cyclone will form in the same month after the tout in the Arabian Sea. Although still this possibility is very small.

The details of how much this cyclone will run will be known in a few days. However, due to the effect of these two systems, the monsoon in India will come in time. The first monsoon falls in Kerala, the mainland of India. The cyclone Tout in the Arabian Sea first and then another system on the coast of Karnataka have led to the formation of meteorologists who predict that the monsoon may enter a couple of days earlier. In that case, there is a strong possibility of southwest monsoon entering Kerala by May 31.

On the other hand, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an isolated part of India, usually receive rains on 22 May. Due to the effect of this system this year, the southwest monsoon may enter the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 21, one day ahead of schedule. The meteorological department is reporting such a possibility.

The next three-four days will be hot and uncomfortable weather in South Bengal. Scattered rains will continue in the upper districts of North Bengal. Scattered showers with thunderstorms are expected across the state. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts of North Bengal are more likely to receive thundershowers. East Bengal and West Midnapore Jhargram Bankura Purulia West Burdwan Birbhum in South Bengal is relatively prone to thunderstorms and rain.