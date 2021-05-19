As in the case of the ‘All India’ case, the High Court today dunde lawyers maharana! See them …

Four heavyweight leaders of the state have been remanded in custody in the Narada Scam Case since Monday morning after a final tug-of-war. Trinamool ministers Firhad Hakim, Subtrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra as well as influential leaders like Sovan Chatterjee in jail custody. At first, the four leaders were granted bail in the lower court, but the High Court stayed it. Dundee lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi will question the bail of the four leaders on Wednesday. Abhishek has fought several cases on behalf of the Trinamool before.