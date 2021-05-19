CBI sends reminder to Loksabha speaker in Narada case Saugat: Permission to take action against Kakli, CBI sends letter to Lok Sabha Speaker again – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The CBI has once again written to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to take action against four other leaders accused in the Narda case. The four are three Trinamool MPs Saugat Roy, Kakli Ghoshdastidar, Prasoon Bandyopadhyay and BJP MLA Shuvendu Adhikari. The first three of them are still MPs Although Shuvendu Adhikari is currently a BJP MLA, he was also a Trinamool MP during the Narad sting operation.

The CBI on Monday arrested two state ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, MLA Madan Mitra and a former mayor Shovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narad case. After that the question arose why the Central Investigation Agency did not take action against Shuvendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy? Besides, there are rumors about the future of the other grassroots leaders accused in the Narad case

CBI sources claimed that a letter was sent to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha in 2019 seeking permission to name the three other Trinamool MPs, including Shuvendu Adhikari, accused in the Narad case. After that several letters were sent to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha asking for approval But he did not get any answer Once again, the CBI has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, reminding him to take action against three MPs and a former MP accused in the Narad case.

According to CBI sources, another accused Trinamool MP, Aprupa Poddar, did not become an MP during the Narad sting operation. That is why his name is not in the list Another MP Sultan Ahmed, who was accused in the Narad case, has passed away However, there is still some ambiguity about Mukul Roy CBI sources claim that they have not yet sought any approval from the Rajya Sabha chairman to take action against Mukul as he was not seen directly taking money for the sting operation. Like Shuvendu, Mukul Roy is currently the BJP MLA

Sukanta Mukherjee