Covid victims are unknowingly getting up, many special trains canceled in Bengal!

Cancel Special

Kolkata: The number of patients infected with the virus is increasing day by day as a result of Covid Second Wave in India. Lockdown has been issued once again to curb the spread of infection in the country without restraint. All government and private services except emergency services have been shut down. And this time due to the corona, more than one route train is going to be closed. Train services on 10 routes of Eastern Railway will be closed from Tuesday. Special trains on New Jalpaiguri, Sealdah, Puri, Kolkata, Haldibari, Shilghat and Balurghat routes will be closed till further notice. This is not the first time that the Eastern Railway Department has canceled a total of 16 trains on routes from Howrah, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Kolkata and other areas last month. According to a press release issued by the Eastern Railway, New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah Special will be canceled, Sealdah-Puri Special will be canceled from May 19, and Puri-Sealdah Special and Kolkata-Haldibari Special trains will be canceled from May 20. List of canceled trains of Eastern Railway: Canceled from 1:20 May Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special Train No. 02343. New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah Special Train No. 02344 is being canceled from 2: 21 May. Sealdah-Puri Special Train No. 02201 is being canceled from 3: 19 May. Canceled from 4:20 May. Puri-Sealdah Special Train No. 02202. Kolkata-Haldibari Special Train No. 02261 is being canceled from 5:20 May. Haldibari-Kolkata Special Train No. 02282 is being canceled from 6:21 May. Canceling 03171 No. from 6:24 May. Kolkata-Shilghat Special Tra The Shilghat-Kolkata special train number 03172 is being canceled from May 8: 25. The Howrah-Balurghat special train number 03073 is being canceled from May 9: 19. The Balurghat-Howrah special train number 03064 is being canceled from May 10: 19. According to Eastern Railway sources, all these trains have been canceled due to non-congestion. However, due to the cancellation of all these trains of a certain distance, the passengers are in trouble. Because both buses and trains have stopped, there are doubts about how they will get to these places in case of emergency. However, the Eastern Railway has informed that the special can be run if there is pressure on the number of passengers.