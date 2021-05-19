Firhad Hakim gets upset after not getting bail Firhad is in a dilemma, Subrata spends his days in intense anxiety – Madans – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Will he be released or will he be in jail custody? Until the hearing of the Narad case in the Calcutta High Court, four heavyweight leaders held by the CBI were in a state of anxiety. In the end, however, Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee had to be disappointed Because after about two and a half hours of question and answer session, the hearing was adjourned like this day Of the four leaders, 7 were not granted bail Tomorrow, Thursday, the case will be heard again in the Calcutta High Court As a result, four leaders have to remain in jail custody even today

Of the four leaders, Firhad Hakim is still in the presidency jail Although he also has some physical problems After being taken to jail on Monday night, the transport minister got fever on Tuesday morning He also has the problem of colitis Firhad was very anxious since morning as there was a hearing in the High Court on that day Whether he would get bail or not, this fear engulfed him According to jail sources, the transport minister also met Khabar, his wife and two daughters But the news came in the afternoon, this day is not released After that, Firhad Hakim got a little confused, according to sources in the Presidency Jail.

On the other hand, another senior minister, Subrata Mukherjee, who is undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital, has been in a state of anxiety since this morning. The main reason for concern was the outcome of the hearing in the High Court Transport Minister 6 is suffering from shortness of breath Even on this day he has to give nebulizer again and again The doctors also tried to calm him down again and again But at the end of the day he also had to be disappointed

The other two leaders admitted to the SSKM hospital, MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor Shovan Chatterjee, were also eagerly awaiting the High Court verdict. The members of the three-member medical board also advised the three leaders not to worry too much But almost everyone is mentally disturbed as the High Court hearing is not over Waiting for what happens in the Calcutta High Court again on Thursday

Even on this day Madan Mitra has to be given oxygen His CT scan was also done on this day Kamarhati MLA Madan, who suffered from corona a few days ago, has a minor lung problem, doctors said.

