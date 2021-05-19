May 19, 2021

Firhad in jail with fever, Madan in oxygen support! How is a leader?

Kolkata: Four heavyweight leaders of the state have been remanded in custody in the Narada Scam Case from Monday morning till late at night on the orders of the High Court. Trinamool ministers Firhad Hakim, Subtrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra as well as influential leaders like Sovan Chatterjee in jail custody. However, the address of the other three leaders except Firhad is now the Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital. Let’s take a look at who you are ..





