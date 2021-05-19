Firhad-Madan’s bail today or Narad case in Vinrajya? All eyes are on the High Court

#Kolkata: Four people, including two state ministers, were arrested in the Narada scam. And that is the state politics. Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee had to go to the Presidency Jail late at night after tensions erupted on Monday. Although he was initially granted bail by a lower court, the bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court stayed it on the same day. As a result, the four leaders were forced to go to jail. But even after drawing the attention of the High Court on Tuesday, the four leaders arrested in the Narad case have to be disappointed The four leaders approached the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday to withdraw their bail stay. However, acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court Rajesh Bindal said the four leaders’ plea would be heard on Wednesday along with the CBI’s original plea. As a result, Firhad Hakim will get bail today, Madan Mitra or the case will go to another state and besides bail, the bail of four heavyweights will also be stuck.

The four leaders arrested in the Narada scam were granted bail in a special CBI court but the Calcutta High Court on Monday night stayed the order. The court ordered the custody of the four leaders arrested till Wednesday Incidentally, Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared in the High Court on behalf of the three arrested Trinamool leaders and Shovon Chatterjee. He was accompanied by Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee

Today, the bail of four accused in the Narad case has been suspended and there is a hearing on transfer of the case elsewhere. Although not on Monday, the lawyers of the accused will also present their statements on this day. Meanwhile, the CBI is also filing a caveat, speculating that the West Bengal government or the four leaders and ministers accused in the Narad case may approach the Supreme Court. The main point is that the apex court should consider the pleas of the state government or Firhad-Madan only after listening to the CBI.

Trinamool leaders, on the other hand, argued in the High Court on Tuesday that they had not been able to defend themselves in the hearing on which the detainees were granted bail. After hearing the one-sided statement, instructions have been given In addition, an application was filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking revocation of the bail stay, citing the current Corona situation and the physical condition and work of the petitioning leaders. But the Chief Justice of the High Court said that the law and order situation, the application for the Narad case to be heard in the state of Vinh, which is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, will be heard by the Calcutta High Court. As a result, the fate of the leaders arrested in the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday may be decided As a result, the country’s attention will be on the Calcutta High Court today.