May 19, 2021

Mamata Banerjee goes to Nizam’s Palace to express solidarity, Abhishek Manu Singhvi in ​​court – News18 Bangla

13 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The trial of Narad case has started. Justice Arijit Banerjee directly questioned Solicitor General Tushar Mehta at the outset, when the lower court had stayed the case, what was the need to keep the four in jail for coronation? Did they cooperate? Dundee lawyers like Abhishek Manu Singhvi took part in the question desperately on behalf of the accused. Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s clear argument is that Mamata Banerjee and other MLAs went to the Nizam’s Palace that day to express their sympathy. In a word, there are tough questions and answers.

At the beginning of the hearing, lawyer for the accused, Abhijit Manu Singhvi, said that no such incident had taken place in 65 years. Shocking case. He argued that the CBI had given incomplete information to the High Court. His argument that the Chief Minister and others came to the Nizam’s Palace that day to show solidarity was misinterpreted by the CBI. On behalf of Abhishek Manu Singhvi, it is said that the CBI has violated Article 21 of the Constitution.

Justice Arijit Banerjee asked Tushar Mehta at this time, is it right to send ministers to jail in Corona situation, the question is Justice:?

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said in words, “Understand why the accused could not be produced.” At the beginning of the hearing of the case, the High Court said that the accused will be heard first.

The CBI wants to take the case to another state, as well as raising the law and order situation in the state. In this situation, the four heavyweights and their families have been repeatedly urging supporters not to crowd the court premises in any way. In this atmosphere, Tushar Mehta’s hint could actually lead to chaos again, which is why the accused could not be brought. In other words, he is making arguments in favor of transfer. And the lawyers of the accused are asking, where is the relevance of sending him to jail?



Source link

