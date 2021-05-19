Modi Mamata Meeting: Corona-meeting with district governors, Mamata to meet Modi tomorrow

#Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene a virtual meeting with district governors and health officials of nine districts to review the situation in the state. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present at the meeting, sources said.

Earlier, the state government had expressed displeasure that Mamata Banerjee was not invited to the meeting. Later, Nabanna was informed by the Prime Minister’s Office that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also being called for the meeting.

Corona infection is increasing day by day in the state. The death toll is also rising. In this situation, Mamata Banerjee has been vocal in her demands for an oxygen plant, an adequate supply of vaccines. He has repeatedly written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition, safe homes and temporary hospitals have been set up in different parts of the state. The state government is constructing oxygen plants in 105 hospitals in the state through its own Public Health Technical Department. In this situation, these issues will be raised in tomorrow’s meeting, sources said.

Besides, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Home Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi and Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam will be present at the meeting tomorrow. According to sources, the task force on Corona was headed by Bobby Hakim. Bobby Hakim is currently in CBI custody due to Narda case. In other words, it is not possible for him to work against Corona. Keeping all aspects in mind, the responsibility was given to Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on this day. There are also hearings of Bobby Hakim and three other heavyweight leaders of the state tomorrow.