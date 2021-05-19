Narada case hearing to continue on Thursday, Kolkata Police registers case against CBI

The hearing at the Calcutta High Court in connection with Narada case remained inconclusive on Wednesday and will continue on Thursday.

The development implies that four heavy weight political leaders including two Ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim and MLA Madan Mitra and former Minister Sovan Chatterjee, arrested by the CBI on Monday will have to the spend Wednesday night in judicial custody.

Three of the four arrested except Minister Firhad Hakim were admitted to State run SSKM Hospital.

In another development the Kolkata Police filed a case against CBI personnel under Section 51B of the Disaster Management Act. The case was filed at Gariahat police station in the city for violation of the restrictions imposed during the pandemic while arresting one of the accused. The CBI along with personnel of central forces had picked all the accused early on Monday morning from their respective residences.

The CBI on Wednesday also filed a transfer petition to move the matter involving Narada case out of West Bengal and also made Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Law Minister Moloy Ghatak and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee party to the case.

The hearing in the Calcutta High Court before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee continued for over two hours with senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing the four leaders arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the agency.

Mr. Singhvi raised questions on the manner in which stay order on the bail granted to four accused stating that no court can give an order cancelling bail without notice to the accused. On Monday, a special court had granted bail to the accused, which was stayed by the High Court.

Acting Chief Justice raised questions about the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for six hours at the CBI office to which Mr Singhvi said, it was a ‘Gandhian protest’. Mr. Mehta said that the developments outside CBI office on Monday were attempts to frustrate justice. The case will come up for hearing on Thursday .