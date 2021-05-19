Narada Scam Update: Chief Minister in CBI office to create pressure, alleges Tushar Mehta in HC hearing

#Kolkata: On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the CBI office and tried to put pressure on Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made such a serious allegation while questioning the CBI during the hearing of the Narad case in the Calcutta High Court. At the same time, he alleged that Malay Ghatak, the state’s law minister, had tried to put pressure on the judge by appearing in a special CBI court with a large number of supporters. Tushar Mehta complained that all this was done according to plan

During a virtual hearing in the division bench of the Chief Justice, Tushar Mehta alleged that the Chief Minister appeared at the CBI office at Nizam’s Palace after receiving the news of the arrest of the four accused leaders. He went there and told the CBI officers to arrest him too Tushar Mehta alleged that he also demanded the unconditional release of the accused In addition, Tushar Mehta alleged that the Chief Minister tried to create pressure by sitting in the CBI office for a long time.

Mamata Banerjee went to the CBI office at the Nizam’s Palace on Monday after receiving news of the arrest of Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovon Chatterjee in the Narad case. He was there for about 6 hours However, on behalf of Trinamool leader and minister Firhad Hakim, lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi claimed in court that the chief minister went to the CBI office to show sympathy to the party leaders.

On the same day, Tushar Mehta made a series of allegations about the presence of the Chief Minister in the CBI office and the Law Minister in the lower court. He alleged that the law and order situation in the CBI office premises was deliberately deteriorated after the arrest of four leaders last Monday. As a result, the arrested leaders could not be taken for medical tests, nor could they be physically produced in court. Even while presenting the case diary in the court, the CBI lawyers got into trouble Solicitor General 7 also alleged that CBI officers were threatened

With all these allegations, Tushar Mehta claimed that if the arrested leaders were granted bail, any arrest in such incidents in the future would be a similar tactic to put pressure on the investigating agency. Although Abhishek Manu Singhvi countered, neither the Chief Minister nor other Trinamool MLAs went to the CBI office to cause unrest. They have peacefully protested against political revenge