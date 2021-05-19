Narda case hearing at 2 pm, what is in the 53 page chargesheet? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the Narda case in the High Court, the hearing of four heavyweight leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata, Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovon Chatterjee was postponed. The hearing will begin at 2 pm today in the division bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal of the High Court. CBI made with chargesheet. The ruling party’s question is with this chargesheet, if their argument is the chargesheet then why jail custody is necessary?

What’s in that chargesheet? The chargesheet in the Narad case is 53 pages. It clearly states that from March 2014 to May 2014, disguised journalist Matthew Samuel conducted a sting operation in the name of Impact Consultancy. He carried out a sting operation under the name of Santosh Sankaran. Mentioning the benefits, he bribed about 13 leaders and ministers. Among them are Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee, Shovon Chatterjee.

The chargesheet in the Narda case states that Matthew Samuel conducted an authentic sting operation. The video samples of the accused are matching 100 percent. The voice samples of their conversation are matching. All four were seen taking money in the sting operation, the chargesheet said.

The CBI wants to take the case to a foreign state, to maintain the jail custody of the ministers. Dundee lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Siddharth Luthra, who came to question the accused on the other side. If the case is not disposed of in the High Court, the accused’s lawyers can go to the Supreme Court, so the CBI has prepared by filing a caveat in advance.

A case has been filed against the CBI officers at Goriyahat police station on the basis of Chandrima Bhattacharya’s complaint. Trinamool argues the arrest is illegal. Once the chargesheet is submitted, what is the need for arrest, the question is of the grassroots. All in all, it is a tense drama, the verdict of the High Court will be clear soon, whether it is jail or bail, the fate of the four heavyweights.