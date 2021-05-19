Not ‘influential’ weapon in CBI’s hands, urgent message from TMC workers to Madan’s wife and daughter Firhad

Kolkata: Four heavyweight leaders of the state were remanded in custody in the Narada Scam Case from Monday morning till late at night. Trinamool ministers Firhad Hakim, Subtrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra as well as influential leaders like Sovan Chatterjee have been jailed. However, the address of the other three leaders except Firhad is now the Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital. In this situation, the bail hearing of the four leaders arrested on Wednesday is scheduled, as well as the hearing on the application to take the Narad case to Vinh State. In this situation, Firhad Hakim’s daughter has given a message to the party workers to remain calm to remove the ‘influential’ tag, on the other hand, Madan’s wife Archana Mitra has also made the same request.

From Madan Mitra’s Facebook page, his wife Archana Mitra appealed, “On behalf of Madan Mitra, I request his wife, all well-meaning colleagues and all grassroots activists in Bengal not to hold any assembly in or around the Vidhan Sabha.” Describing the grassroots activists as an ‘orderly community’, Madan Mitra’s wife appealed to them to fully co-operate with the bench to ensure smooth functioning of the judiciary in accordance with the constitution. Incidentally, Madan Mitra was taken to the Presidency Jail late on Monday night but was admitted to SSKM Hospital with respiratory problems. He is still being kept on oxygen support.

On the other hand, the Calcutta High Court will hear the bail pleas of the grassroots leaders along with the law and order situation, which is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday in connection with the Narad case in Vinh State. As a result, the fate of the arrested leaders is going to be decided in the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday But the arrest of the four sparked protests by grassroots activists on Monday. The Nizam Palace compound takes on the look of a battlefield. Which is like handing over new weapons to the CBI. On the other hand, this crowd is not at all desirable during Corona. Priyadarshini Hakim, daughter of Firhad Hakim, filed the petition in this situation. “If you love Bobby Hakim, don’t worry about the situation,” he said in a video message. Do not allow corona to spread in Bengal in any way. This is what Bobby Hakim wanted to tell you. No one will crowd in front of the High Court tomorrow. Write whatever you want on social media, but don’t let anyone out, don’t crowd. This is what Bobby Hakim wants to say to you. Please don’t forget about Corona. ‘