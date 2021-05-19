Oxygen level is more than 90%, Buddha at home! How is Mira Bhattacharya?

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been attacked by Corona. His wife Mira Bhattacharjee was also affected. While Buddhababu was still at home, Meera Bhattacharya was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata on Tuesday night due to respiratory problems. According to hospital sources, Meera is stable for the time being. According to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Wednesday morning, Mira Bhattacharya’s oxygen level is normal. Scanned to find out how far the infection has spread. But it did not detect any complex infection in the lungs. Several blood tests have also been done.

On the other hand, former Chief Minister Buddhadeb is undergoing treatment at home. It is known that the level of oxygen in the body of Buddha Babu is more than 90% with the help of bipap. Doctors are monitoring his physical condition.

Meanwhile, Mira Bhattacharya’s fever and pain have decreased slightly. He has satisfactory oxygen levels in the body without support. He is being given antibiotics, steroids through saline. Doctors Kaushik Chakraborty and Dhruv Bhattacharya are in charge of his treatment.

Buddhababu and his wife had been at home for a long time in Corona. The former chief minister of the state did not even go to vote this time. But the last few days of physical problems, including some of the symptoms of corona. After that both of them were tested for corona. That report came positive on Tuesday morning. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s attendant was also reportedly infected with corona.

Incidentally, Buddha Babu was admitted to the hospital a few months ago due to physical illness. He was also tested for covid at that time. At that time, his corona test report was negative. However, he was kept on ventilation at that time due to his deteriorating condition. However, Buddhababu returned home after several days of treatment.