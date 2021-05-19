Tomorrow is the big decision with secondary-higher secondary? Bratya Basu is going to the office

#Kolkata: What is the future of secondary-higher secondary examination? Now this is the question for millions of students. There is a strong possibility that the future of the exam will be decided on Thursday. At least that is the news from the school education department. After Corona’s release, Bratya Basu is going to take charge as the Education Minister on Thursday. According to the school education department, the new education minister will hold the first meeting at the office. It is learned that the presidents of the Board of Secondary Education and the Parliament of Higher Education have been asked to come to the meeting by 4 pm. Not only that, the sources said that they have been asked to come up with a detailed report on the steps taken so far for the secondary and higher secondary examinations. The meeting will be attended by the Commissioner of School Education and the Secretary of School Education.

The state government has already said that secondary and higher secondary examinations will not be held in June due to the Corona situation. The decision of the state government has already been announced by Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee. Although the secondary and higher secondary examinations have been postponed for the time being, discussions have started at various levels about when the examinations will be held next time. Education Minister Bratya Basu called the first meeting on Thursday after taking charge of the department to discuss the issue, according to school education department sources. Alternative proposals have already been sent on behalf of the Board of Secondary Education on how students can be given marks if the secondary examination is taken. However, it has been proposed that the 10th class internal examination will be only 10 marks. He also said that it would not be reasonable to give secondary marks on the results of the ninth class annual examination, according to the school education department.

However, according to the school education department, the higher education parliament has not given any specific proposal to the state government on what would be the alternative way if the exam is not taken. In that case, if there is no secondary examination, the board is thinking about how to give the marksheet. Although the board has already informed the government that it is not possible to take the test in June due to the current Corona situation. He said that in case the exam is held in July-August, there is a possibility of postponing the academic year. Therefore, the officials of the school education department think that tomorrow’s meeting is going to be very important. However, neither the President of the Board of Secondary Education nor the President of the Parliament of Higher Education wanted to comment on tomorrow’s meeting.

– Somraj Banerjee