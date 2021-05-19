May 19, 2021

Weather office predicts rain and stormy wind in Kolkata Rain forecast in two districts with Kolkata at night, relief in hot weather? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Alipore Meteorological Department issued a rain warning with strong winds in Kolkata during the night. Rain with thunderstorms is expected in parts of Kolkata and 24 southern parganas in a couple of hours today, according to the weather office’s forecast issued at 7 pm on Wednesday. The meteorological department has warned that strong winds of up to 30 to 40 kmph could blow. The Meteorological Department has issued a similar warning for Hooghly district As a result, people in all these regions can get some relief from the extreme heat

Biswajit Saha

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



