Amfan’s memory is stirring up ‘glory’, strong preparations to deal with cyclone – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Cyclone Yaas could eventually hit the Digha coast. The low pressure in the East-Central Bay of Bengal could turn into a cyclone on Sunday. It may cross the north-west Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and hit the Bengal-Orissa coast. Hurricane Yash is likely to enter the land near Digha. So far, the meteorological department has not ruled out the possibility of a cyclone.

A cyclone is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, May 22. It will turn low in the East-Central Bay of Bengal near the Andamans on Sunday, the meteorological office said. Meteorologists believe that this depression could gradually turn into a cyclone. At first the direction was towards North West Bay but later the direction may change. The direction of the cyclone so far is likely to hit the coastal areas of Bengal and Orissa. In that case, it has a strong possibility of entering the land from the Digha-Shankarpur coast of Bengal to the coast of Balasore in Orissa.

State 6 is preparing to face another cyclone from the experience of Amfan A high-level meeting was also held in Navanne on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee to deal with the cyclone. The Chief Minister said that the residents of the affected areas would be shifted to safer shelters in advance. Mamata Banerjee has instructed that this storm also has to be dealt with like Amphan He instructed to make all preparations for it The administration had already evacuated residents to the cyclone shelters during Amphan As a result, the loss of life was prevented This step was taken during Amfan with the lesson from Bulbul This time the state government is making all preparations to face the cyclone Yash

As a precautionary measure, two districts adjoining Kolkata and marine areas like Digha and Shankarpur in East Midnapore could be affected. Instruct to store adequate amount of food, drinking water, medicine. Fishermen have also been instructed to give a warning in case of going to sea.