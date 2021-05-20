May 20, 2021

Amta’s memory warns Mamata, district governors to take action against ‘Yash’

The state has warned both the 24 Parganas, East Midnapore. The control room has been opened. The district administration has held meetings with government employees associated with all emergency services. It has been instructed to take appropriate action at the right time keeping an eye on this disaster. Cyclone shelters have been instructed to be ready. They have been asked to keep crackers, molasses, baby food, water, sanitizer, generator.





