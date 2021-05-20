Amway India emphasises on a healthy lifestyle; kicks-off ‘Health and Hygiene’ awareness campaign

Consistently promoting healthy living with a clear focus on supporting immunity through nutrition, Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG Direct Selling Companies, kick started the awareness campaign to encourage ‘Health and Hygiene’ practices. Launched on Amway’s 23rd anniversary in India, the campaign aims at spreading awareness on how the right nutrition can help in building a healthy lifestyle. The campaign is being supported through a series of virtual sessions with panels of doctors and nutrition experts. Across India, we have conducted over 1000 sessions reaching our 5.5 Lakh Direct Sellers/Retailers and their customers.

Commenting on the launch Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said – “Today, health and wellbeing have taken precedence over everything else with a rise in awareness for taking nutritional supplements to support one’s overall health, has also become age agnostic. As per a recent survey, 50% of consumers reported taking more supplements to support their immune system, supporting one’s overall health in 2020 and the trend is here to remain for a longer period of time. Given Amway’s formidable presence in the vitamin and dietary supplements market, we are well poised to meet the evolving consumer demands. Selfcare with nutrition, immunity and hygiene will continue to be the focus for us this year and in line with this we announced the ‘health and hygiene’ awareness campaign on our 23rd anniversary in India to helping people live better, healthier lives. With this we are working towards, staying true to our brand’s promise to the consumers by way of providing innovative, world-class quality products in line with the evolving consumer needs and consumer lifestyle. We are hosting multiple digital initiatives to spread awareness around the importance of nutrition and developing hygiene practices for optimal health.”

Talking about the importance of the campaign, Chandra Bhushan Chakraborty, Senior Vice President, East and West, Amway India, said, “Given the current health scenario, it is important for each one of us to safeguard ourselves in the best way possible. Preventive healthcare and seeking personalized nutrition solutions have become a major part of self-care among consumers today. We are grateful to the doctors and other health experts for joining us to spread awareness, demystify common misconceptions and simplify a healthy lifestyle with a focus on eating right. Through these initiatives, we are encouraging our Amway Direct Sellers/retailers and their customers to lead a fitter, healthier and hygienic life.”

Under the campaign, the doctors and nutrition experts are joining in to provide pertinent information relevant to the current times and elucidated the growing importance of leading a balanced life and the role of preventive healthcare and supplementation. These health experts shared the importance of living a healthy and hygienic lifestyle. Some of these initiatives in the East region include the World Health Day, World Asthma Day, World Laughter Day with focus on Oral Health, Immunity Campaign, Mother’s Day celebration and Home, Health and Hygiene campaign, among others. Our Amway Direct Sellers/retailers and their customers joined to learn more about healthy and hygienic living along with its short- and long-term benefits.