Cyclone Yaas: Cyclone strikes in Corona! Relying on twin challenges is just ‘past’

#Kolkata: The memory of Amfan is still fresh in the minds of the people of the state. Even today, especially in the coastal areas, the wounds of many people have not dried up. And whether the year goes by or not, the weather office is predicting another cyclone. The state practically faces a pair of challenges. The cyclone on the one hand and the other on the other, the state administration is currently facing a couple of challenges, how to deal with it, the design is being sorted out at a fast pace.

The cyclone could hit the north-south twenty-four parganas, a large part of East Midnapore. With this in mind, the Chief Secretary held a meeting with the district officials on Wednesday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also called the meeting. He was the one who repeatedly reminded me of the Corona situation. For those who will be working on disaster management, clear instructions are to use masks and sanitizers.

In addition, the cyclone centers that will be used will be sanitized in case of danger. The Chief Minister has already given the message to send the equipment. Special attention has been paid to areas like Hingalganj and Sandeshkhali. Already, all employees of the power department and the disaster management department have been dismissed.

The relevant storm may hit the twenty-four parganas adjacent to Kolkata. And Corona’s frown is also deadly in these two areas. In the last 24 hours, 156 people have died in the state. Of these, 47 died in the northern 24 parganas. 13 people have died in South 24 Parganas. Lowering the corona graph of the northern twenty-four parganas is also a big challenge for the state. In the last 24 hours, 417 people have been affected in this district.

The lockdown has been going on since May 16 to prevent Kovid across the state. In the midst of the cyclone. From Fani to Amfan, the experience of dealing with repeated disasters is currently the only hope of the state government.