Free oxygen! 35-bed Kovid relief center in Kolkata, doctors are volunteering! – News18 English

In Mukundpur, Kolkata, this primary care center for Kovid patients has been opened behind RTIICS. There are trained nursing staff. Although 35 beds have been provided so far, the entrepreneurs have both plans and scope to increase the number in the future. But it takes consistency. And more manpower is needed. So the organization has already applied for volunteerism. The doctors involved in the initiative have also appealed to anyone who wants to spend more time in the day to come forward.