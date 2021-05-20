Free oxygen! 35-bed Kovid relief center in Kolkata, doctors are volunteering! – News18 English

Free oxygen! 35-bed Kovid relief center in Kolkata, doctors are volunteering! – News18 English2 min read
The Covid Interim Care Facility has been opened in Mukundapur, Kolkata, behind RTIICS. There are trained nursing staff. Although 35 beds have been provided so far, the entrepreneurs have both plans and scope to increase the number in the future.
This time the Covid Relief Center or Covid Interim Relief Center was started in Kolkata. A group of doctors took this pious initiative in the heart of the city of Corona. This center of Interim Oxygen Facilitated Covid Care Facility has been opened at Mukundpur, South Kolkata.
According to the entrepreneurs, the basic services will be provided to the endangered people with completely free oxygen. Especially those who have a slight risk of getting treatment at home (or for other reasons not possible such as not having a separate room or bathroom or having an elderly family member) and not being able to be hospitalized temporarily again, will be considered a priority in getting this service.
In a joint effort, the West State Disability Conference, West Bengal Doctors Forum, Labor Health Initiative and Mukti, a long-running social service organization in the Sundarbans, have taken the initiative. The release was led by Khargpur IIT alumni. In addition to him, many well-known doctors of the city are associated with this initiative. Some doctors are volunteering for this work without pay.
In Mukundpur, Kolkata, this primary care center for Kovid patients has been opened behind RTIICS. There are trained nursing staff. Although 35 beds have been provided so far, the entrepreneurs have both plans and scope to increase the number in the future. But it takes consistency. And more manpower is needed. So the organization has already applied for volunteerism. The doctors involved in the initiative have also appealed to anyone who wants to spend more time in the day to come forward.
They hope that this model will be successful in the coming days with the help of citizen support, volunteerism, grants and patient donations (if anyone is unable to get the service without paying a single penny). The inauguration of the center was attended by Kanti Ganguly, Sameer Puttund, eminent physician Punyabrata Gunn, Dr. Arjun Dasgupta, Director Kamleshwar Mukherjee, Souren Panja Mukti’s leader and many other staff and members.