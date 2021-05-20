May 20, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

ITC Vivel Neem Oil & Aloe Vera Body Wash

ITC Vivel Neem Oil & Aloe Vera Body wash combines the benefit of softness with protection of skin. The body wash with the goodness of neem oil & aloe vera provides healthy skin by cleansing pollution related dirt, giving 99.9% germ protection and by moisturizing the skin. The body wash can be used even without a loofah – high foaming formula ensures good amount of lather even without a loofah. It washes off easily and is suitable for a refreshing, fragrant morning bath. This body wash is suitable for women and men – a bathing experience different from soap. The product is available at Rs.40 for the 100ml body wash and Rs.80 for the 200ml body wash.

