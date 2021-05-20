Legislative Council is returning to Bengal after 50 years, how is this council in other states?

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee’s government has come to power for the third time with a huge majority in West Bengal. The state cabinet has already sealed the proposal to form a Legislative Council in the state at the second cabinet meeting. This Legislative Assembly is going to return after more than 50 years.

After winning the assembly elections, many old faces were removed from the ministry, and the Trinamool supremo promised to form a legislature and bring them back. The Chief Minister said that no one above the age of 60 was given a ticket in this election. However, after returning to power, the Legislative Council will be formed and a place will be made for them there.

Incidentally, on 21 March 1989, the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal passed a resolution for its abolition. This council was dissolved on 1 August. However, there are currently bicameral legislatures in six Indian states, namely Maharashtra, Telangana, Bihar, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The history of the bicameral legislature in India is quite long. After World War I, the British government enacted a law called the Montagu-Chelmsford Reform Act in 1919 to provide and satisfy a number of constitutional privileges for Indians. After that, the Government of India Act of 1935 constituted bicameral legislatures in the Indian provinces. Under this Act, a Legislative Assembly first started functioning in Bengal in 1936.

West Bengal Council

Until 1969, the Legislative Assembly existed in West Bengal. But the existence of the Legislative Assembly has been on the verge of extinction since the Congress lost power in several states two years ago, in the fourth general election in 1986. In West Bengal, the 14-party United Front formed a government with the opposition Congress. Chief Minister Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee led the government along with Deputy Chief Minister Jyoti Basu. Although this alliance did not last long. Governor Dharam Vira dismissed the government eight months later.

The Second United Front came to power in 1989 after the midterm elections. The 32-point program in which it fought the election, the 31st point of which was the abolition of the Legislative Assembly. This was the first job of the government after coming to power.

RSP Jatin Chakraborty was the first to propose the abolition of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. In his words, the Legislative Assembly is an unnecessary, irrational and costly luxury. His decision was supported by Congress leader Siddhartha Sankar Roy.

The term of office of the Legislative Assembly is 7 years. Elections to the Legislative Assembly are held every 6 years. According to Article 186 of the Constitution, the Legislative Assembly is empowered to form or dissolve a Legislative Assembly by passing a resolution. The resolution was passed with the consent of two-thirds of the members of the Legislative Assembly. A bill in this regard is to be passed by Parliament. In 1989, the Legislative Assembly was dissolved in West Bengal by a unanimous resolution of the Legislative Assembly. In the assembly, 222 members of the Congress and the United Front unanimously voted to dissolve the assembly.