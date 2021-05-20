Narada Case hearing: Heavyweight PM’s hearing in Narada case this afternoon, tensions are rising.

#Kolkata: The two-and-a-half-hour tough question was not settled on Wednesday. Whether the Narda case will be transferred or the state’s heavyweight leaders will get bail, there was no answer. The hearing of the Narda case will start again on Thursday at 2 pm. For now, the wait is counting down to four heavyweights, the countdown has also started in the state. The leaders of the ruling party are giving the same message to the party workers, the fight is legal, so there should be no chaos in any way.

Yesterday, the accused’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Narda case was virtually unprecedented. He said such an incident has not happened in 65 years. He argued that the accused had never cooperated in the last six years. So for what reason was their bail suspended in this corona? Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee raised the question, why send the leaders to jail?

On behalf of the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the protests had put pressure on CBI officers. That is why the CBI went to the High Court to suspend bail even after the lower court’s verdict.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, however, gave another dimension to the protest theory. He made it clear that Mamata Banerjee did not take part in any protests. He went to show solidarity. His protest was Gandhian. And he called public outrage the value of democracy. According to him, if they take to the streets to protest, there will be chaos. He cited the arrest of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Tim Singhvi also reminded the crowd that the accused leaders had repeatedly asked them to remain calm. Singhvi raises the question of how an incident like dismissal of bail can happen without giving the accused a chance to defend themselves. Another question arises, when the chargesheet is prepared, what is the need to keep the accused in jail? Defendants where everyone is more or less ill, are at risk of infection. Madan Mitra was also attacked in the past. In this context, Tushar Mehta’s statement is influential. They can make an impact when they are out. The hearing ends with this argument. Subrata Mukherjee’s lawyer Tushar Mehta was accused of deliberately wasting time.

Finally, one more width is going to start today. The CBI will try to take the case to another state. And Tim Singhvi’s fight is to ensure bail for the accused. The people of the state will have their eyes on this mercurial fight.