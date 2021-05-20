Narada Hearing High Court First Division bench will not assemble today Narda hearing adjourned today – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Four heavyweight leaders of the state accused in Nardakand are still not getting bail. Although the hearing was scheduled for 2 pm on Thursday, the hearing was canceled at the last minute today. According to High Court sources, the case will not be heard in the division bench today due to some unavoidable reasons. In that case hearing may be held tomorrow. In other words, Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee have to stay in jail custody for one more day. According to High Court sources, Acting Justice Rajesh Bindal, who is unable to give time today due to family reasons, is currently in Haryana.

The case was heard in Room No. 1 of the High Court at 2 pm today.

