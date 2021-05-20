Oxygen is fluctuating, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya is not willing to go to the hospital

#Kolkata: Oxygen levels fluctuate occasionally. However, former state chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya does not want to go to the hospital. Doctors, however, say that if there are corona symptoms, it is very normal for the saturation to increase or decrease. However, the doctors are trying to get him admitted to the hospital as a precaution. But Buddhadev Bhattacharya is not willing to step on the way to the hospital. Sources said that the former chief minister is still not being given any high dose antibiotics or steroids. Doctors are monitoring his condition at every moment.

Like doctors, chronic COPD problems have no reason to panic if oxygen levels are lower than normal. Buddhababu’s oxygen level is occasionally going down to ninety for some reason.

Sources said that two important tests of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya will be conducted today. Blood D-dimer and ferritin will be tested. The first test looked at the tendency of the blood to clot, whether there was any other infection. The second test shows how much inflammation there is in the blood, the higher the amount of iron in the blood, the greater the inflammation. If there is a significant deficiency in the blood test, the doctors will proceed with his treatment accordingly, that is the news.

On May 17, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s wife Corona was admitted to Woodlands Hospital. His condition is very stable. The level of saturation is OK. He is being given antibiotics and steroid injections. He has comradeship. As a result, doctors are monitoring his physical condition at every moment.