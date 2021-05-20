What: Rang De Basanti Dhaba’s ‘Mango-ficent’ Menu

Where: Rang De Basanti Dhaba (Diamond Plaza, EM Bypass, Sector V, Star Mall, Behala, Sodepur & South Kolkata)

When: till 15th June, 2021

Menu highlights: Rang De Basanti Dhaba is celebrating the arrival of the king of fruits with a dedicated ‘Mango- ficent’ menu. Right from the starters, main course to desserts, foodies will have an array of delights to choose from. Non-vegetarians can try the Mango Malai Tikka, Mango Chicken Curry and Mutton Kachhe Aamwala while vegetarians can savour the Khatta Paneer Keri and Himsagar Seekh Kebab. The special menu also includes desserts like Mango Phirni.

Cost for two: Rs 500 plus GST as applicable

Order via: Swiggy or Zomato.

Direct delivery available for: Diamond Plaza outlet (9007012322), EM Bypass outlet (7059235555), Sector V outlet (8420222222), Star Mall outlet (9330699946), Behala outlet (9330676794) and Sodepur outlet (9433035553)

The brand is taking all necessary measures to ensure that the meals prepared are safe & hygienic.