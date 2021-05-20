Record death again, no infection! Daily Corona Update of Royal State – News18 Bangla

The new record for death in the state of Corona (Virus) (West Bengal) was also on Thursday. 182 people died in one day due to infection. Which is still the highest. Yesterday that number was more than one hundred and fifty However, the number of daily cases did not increase much on this day. Wellness has also decreased a bit. There are 6 out of 19 thousand infections However, the number of victims has increased compared to yesterday

On this day, 19,091 people were affected in the state. Of these, 3,471 were infected in Kolkata and 4,117 in North 24 Parganas. More than 1,000 were infected in South 24 Parganas, Hughli, Howrah and Nadia. The total number of corona cases in the state has increased to 12,09,958.

From 9 am on Wednesday to 9 am on Thursday, 182 people died of corona in West Bengal. North 24 Parganas is beating other districts in terms of death. Then there is Calcutta. 38 people died in North 24 Parganas and 36 in Kolkata. Twelve people have died in Howrah and South 24 Parganas. 10 people died in West Burdwan and 6 in Murshidabad. As a result, the total number of deaths in the state has increased to 13,695.

A total of 16,910 people have recovered in the state on this day. As a result, the total recovery has increased to 10,64,553. In Thursday’s bulletin, 19 active cases have increased in the state. The total number of active cases is 1,31,510. A total of 60,738 corona tests have been conducted in the state. The recovery rate has increased to 7.98 percent.

Meanwhile, with adequate supply, everyone in Bengal will get the coronavirus vaccine within three months. This was assured by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday. Mamata also said that if Narendra Modi’s formula is followed, it will take 10 years for vaccination in the country. On the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent a stern letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the vaccine.