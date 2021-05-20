Some are sad, some are disappointed, four heavyweights broke after hearing Narda’s hearing postponed – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Intensely upset heavyweight leaders for not having a hearing. Presidency Jail from SSKM Hospital, the picture of sadness seems to surround the heavyweights as the hearing is canceled today. However, everyone is advising the supporters to remain calm.

State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim is in the Presidency jail after being caught by the CBI. Sources said he was sure until last night that he would get 6 without Thursday He has discussed with the lawyers what will be the question for him in the court. He has taken the news from several jail officials since this morning. I have even read newspaper articles about the answers to yesterday’s questions. According to family sources, he has a fever. She still has stomach problems. He repeatedly asked to be admitted to SSKM Hospital but he refused. Because he was confident he would get away without it today. He can know from the girl that there is no hearing in the court today. He didn’t meet anyone even though he had to meet several people then. He met his only wife and talked privately for a while. He told his wife that he was not willing to go to SSKM even though he was ill.

In this direction, the nebulizer of the state panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee is running from time to time. There is a slight heart problem due to shortness of breath. Blood pressure and blood sugar levels are rising and falling. He was upset that today’s hearing was postponed. As a result of the political struggle, the CBI was dragged, like him. According to sources, he was so upset today that he did not even talk to the doctors. Doctors also say that the stress has been created due to the flow of events.

Madan Mitra, the most popular leader in the state, is also disappointed. Because COPD is an old problem and after recovering from a new corona, the necessary medication is being given to prevent any new infections in the lungs. Oxygen seems to be supported, but not being pulled. Necessary medicines are being given due to high blood pressure. His wife is sick at home, that also worries him. Success has come in the political battle. So Madan told his followers that he was being framed. He is willing to wait, he said with confidence.

Doctors are taking special precautions as another state leader Shovan Chatterjee has high blood pressure and high blood sugar. A slight heart problem has been found, according to the medication being given. Saw the news in the morning. Annoyed at being over-practiced there with his personal life. Mentally, he seems to be quite upset.