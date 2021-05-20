‘Stop giving money to Kisan Samman Nidhi in Bengal’, pleads Dilip in a letter to Modi!

#Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah repeatedly attacked Mamata Banerjee on the issue of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi during the last assembly election campaign. It was alleged that the Bengal farmers were being deprived as the state government did not provide the list of farmers. They also criticized Mamata for being ‘narrow-minded’. But after the election, Mamata wrote a letter to Modi requesting the farmers of Bengal to pay for the PM Kisan project. A few days ago, the central government deposited Rs 2,000 in the accounts of several farmers in Bengal. But this time, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to stop giving the money.

In a letter to Modi on Thursday, Dilip wrote, “The state BJP fears that there may be corruption in the state in providing financial assistance to farmers under the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi project.” The list of farmers sent by the state on behalf of the Center should be thoroughly examined. And until that happens, stop sending money to Bengal for the next time. A team of Union Ministers should be sent to the state to make an accurate list of consumers.

In the letter, the BJP state president further wrote, “Although 23 lakh farmers in Bengal have applied for the benefit of this project through certain portals, only 6 lakh farmers have received money in the first phase. The state government has not taken necessary steps to provide central benefits to the remaining farmers. The names of many eligible farmers in Bengal may also be dropped from the list. Certain communities may be given benefits.

Incidentally, Aadhaar card has been made mandatory in case of receiving money from Kisan Samman Nidhi. But the BJP state president mentioned in the letter, ‘It will not be right to make Aadhaar card compulsory in the case of Bengal. Because many infiltrators also have Aadhaar cards in collaboration with local grassroots leaders. Dilip also requested to submit the entire list sent by the state to the PM Kisan portal.

In power in Bengal, Modi-Shahra had announced to pay 18,000 rupees to every farmer. But with the election results, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government has returned to power in the state. On her return, Mamata sent a letter to the Modi government. Wanted to know “When are the farmers of Bengal getting money?” In the letter, Mamata wrote, “I hope the names of the farmers have been posted on the portal, the money will be paid soon. I have sent the list after checking the names of 14.91 lakh farmers in PM Kisan Yojana. ” Two thousand rupees was then deposited in the accounts of seven lakh farmers. But then Dilip Ghosh wrote a letter to the Prime Minister requesting that the aid be stopped for the time being.