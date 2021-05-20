Tata Motors extends warranty and free service period for its commercial vehicle customers across the country

In view of the restrictions announced by several state Governments across India to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced an extension of the warranty and free service period for all its commercial vehicles that were scheduled to expire in the period of 01 April 2021 to 30 June 2021. This will be a one-month extension, applicable across all states and union territories of India.

Tata Motors prioritises the safety and health of its customers, channel partners and the overall community. The company is committed to providing its customers with a smooth and convenient after-sales experience during these challenging times.

Furthermore, Tata Motors announces the following extension of its after-sales and value-added services, to ensure smooth transportation of goods and essential products:

One-month extension for free services previously scheduled owing to the restrictions in many states across India

One-month extension of the warranty period for all commercial vehicle customers

Extension of Tata Suraksha AMC for all those with an expiry during restrictions announced across states in India

One-month validity extension of all active contracts under Tata Motors Suraksha

One-month extension for customers to avail the AMC services

Tata Motors helpline, Tata Support – 1800 209 7979, has continuously been active for the customers, to provide any after-sales assistance they may need for their commercial vehicles.