Toyota Kirloskar Motor Employees Volunteer to Support National Doctor Helpline for COVID-19 Patients

Continuing its relief measures in the fight against COVID-19, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced that some of its employees would begin to contribute and support the National Doctor Helpline. About 60 TKM employees have been identified on a work-from-home model initially for a period of one month extendable as per need to support the helpline that provides teleconsultation to COVID-19 patients.

The volunteering TKM employees will onboard doctors and assist COVID-19 patients to connect with the registered doctors. Their role will also include preparing doctor shifts besides helping ensure all those patients who call the helpline number can reach the doctors through proper scheduling and follow-ups. The 1st batch of volunteers are receiving the necessary online training from appointed agencies following which they will soon be deployed.