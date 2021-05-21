3 lakh people are being relocated, Amfan’s education is a big hope to stop ‘Yash’

Kolkata: Exactly one year apart. One year after Cyclone Amphan, Cyclone Yaas is coming to Bengal. And keeping in mind Amfan, the state government (West Bengal Government) is taking several steps to deal with Yash. NDRF has already been sent to Kakdwip, Sagar, Basanti, Gosaba and Diamond Harbors in South 24 Parganas. Besides, more NDRF and SDRF have been sent to Pathar Pratima Namkhana and Mathurapur. In addition, SDRF teams have been deployed at Hingalganj and Hasnabad and Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas.

Not only that, satellite phones and SIMs have been instructed to be used to track cyclones. It has been decided to keep extra generators in Covid hospitals so that they can be backed up as soon as the power is disconnected. Preparations have started to bring about 3 lakh people to safe shelter in South 24 Parganas. Necessary instructions have been issued by the government to reserve beds for the injured in the cyclone in hospitals. It has also been decided to set up a temporary camp with him.

Speaking at a press conference in Navanne yesterday, Mamata Banerjee said, “I managed a disaster last year. The Prime Minister saw the helicopter and left. But did not pay. Again a disaster is coming this year. These are coming year after year. Coastal districts have been warned. Relief centers have also been asked to be ready. Digha, Mandarmani and coastal districts have been warned. ” Disaster response forces have already been asked to remain vigilant. A 24-hour alert is being issued in every block of the coastal area. The administration has been asked to buy lots of masks. Because just when this natural disaster is about to come, people in the state are devastated by the Corona epidemic. For the time being, those who go fishing in the sea and rivers are also forbidden to go to sea. Yash is expected to launch violence in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Orissa between May 22 and 26. Therefore, all measures have been taken by the state to deal with this natural calamity.