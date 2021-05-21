Anuj Sharma in the top post of CID, Anuj Sharma in the Armed Police, State Police in a major reshuffle. huge reshuffle in bengal police anuj sharma takesarmed force charge gyanbant singh become adg cid– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Major reshuffle in state police 7 Anuj Sharma has been removed from the top post of CID. Anuj Sharma was given charge of the CID after being removed from the post of Kolkata Police Commissioner. He was in the post of ADG CID. He was promoted to the post of ADG (Additional Director General of Police, Armed Forces, West Bengal). He is being transferred to a less important post. Additional Director of Security Gyanwant Singh is getting additional responsibility. He was appointed as ADG of CID along with his previous post.

According to the guidelines issued by Nabanna, ADG-IGP, Welfare Ranbir Kumar has been removed. He is being replaced by ADG (Telecommunications) Nittaranjan Ramesh Babu. IPS Dr Debashis Roy is being removed. Besides, Ajay Mukund Ranade and Shivakumar are also being transferred.

The CBI has summoned IPS officer Gyanwant Singh to probe the coal smuggling case. As soon as the vote was over, Mamata was active in reshuffling the bureaucracy and police. The district governor of Birbhum and the SDPO were replaced soon after the assembly elections. More than one post in the state police was transferred. Smita Pandey, the district magistrate of East Midnapore, was removed He has been appointed Managing Director of Webbel. Purulia District Magistrate Abhijit Mukherjee has been sent on compulsory waiting. Instead, the chief minister’s confidant Rahul Majumder was reinstated in the post. The Chief Minister lauded his role in tackling the Kovid situation.

Note that ADG Law and Order Javed Shamim was removed from office before the DG was replaced in the face of the vote. C Jagmohan was given the responsibility in his place. After taking oath as the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee returned the old DGs and ADGs to their old posts. On the same day, the Chief Minister also hinted at reshuffling the posts of DG and ADG (Law and Order) of the state police as well as those who had held various top posts in the police under the direction of the commission.

On the other hand, before the vote, the Election Commission appointed officials of their choice. The two officials who were retained by the Election Commission were also removed on Thursday. Sanghamitra Ghosh, an IAS officer, has been reinstated as Additional Chief Electoral Officer. Before the election, Sanghamitra Ghosh was the secretary of the Women and Child Welfare Department. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Smaraki Mohapatra was removed and posted as Secretary to the State Finance Department.