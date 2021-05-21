Calcutta high court forms five judge bench High Court forms five-judge bench in Narad case

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court constituted a seven-judge bench in the Narad case The bail hearing of the four leaders arrested in front of this bench will start from next Monday A division bench of the acting chief justice directed the four leaders to remain under house arrest till then.

Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee disagreed on whether to grant interim bail to the five leaders arrested in the Narad case. After that, the two judges decided to send the case to a larger bench, ordering the four leaders to be placed under house arrest

Apart from Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee, the larger bench also includes Justice Harish Tandon, Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Indraprasanna Mukherjee. The hearing will resume next Monday in front of this larger bench Until then, four leaders will be under house arrest

Details coming …

Arnab Hazra