Conquering the summit of Everest, this time do not win the truth beside the patients! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Covidavirus has spread panic across the country. Our state is no exception. Thousands of people are being attacked every day. Already more than one star has come forward beside them. From popular actor to actress to legendary cricketer. From Sourav Ganguly, Yeshu Sengupta, Dev, everyone is standing by the side of Corona patients and their families in their own way. Someone is building a safe home or someone is delivering oxygen cylinders to people’s doorsteps. This time Satyarup Siddhanta, the Bengali mountaineer who conquered Everest, and Rudraprasad Haldar were also added to the list.

The pride of the Bengalis as ‘Seven Mountaineers’ is Satyarup Siddhanta. But in this cowardly time, when there was a cry of oxygen all around, it was not possible for them to stay at home. And that’s why they started the “Oxygen on Wheels” project on May 6, a joint venture between the Covid Care Network and the Liver Foundation. The state government has also extended a helping hand. Two ambulances are reaching people’s homes all the time. There are oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders required for Kovid patients etc.

Many people have already benefited. Satyarup said, “We often started with twenty-one concentrators. Supply is less than demand. Because the call came about six thousand. However, by choosing the emergency case, we have extended a helping hand like us. When oxygen saturation falls below ninety, oxygen and hospitalization are needed first. We want the patient’s family to be at least comfortable with oxygen. In that case, it is very convenient to take him to the hospital. ”

Not just in and around Kolkata. Satyarup said that many calls have already come from the districts and that is why they are going to start the “Oxygen on Wheels” project in the districts from next Sunday. Satyarup said, “Many people are also calling for help from the districts, that is why we have decided to start this project in at least eight to ten districts from next Sunday. Among them are Siliguri, Darjeeling, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Burdwan and other districts. ”