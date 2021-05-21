Door Ration is starting as a pilot project in the state from today – News18 Bangla

ABIR GHOSHAL

#Kolkata: The ‘Ration at the Door’ project is being started experimentally across the state from today The state government is going to start the work of delivering rations from house to house as per the Kovid rules At present, this service is going to be started through one ration shop in each district However, due to geographical reasons, this service is not being started in the mountains at present However, due to the weather situation, the ration project facility was launched in several districts of the state on Thursday. But everything has been done experimentally.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has promised to launch the ‘Ration at the Door’ project when she comes to power in the Assembly election campaign. This project was one of the biggest surprises in the Trinamool manifesto The state government wants to start this project as soon as possible without delay Under the pilot project, rations will be delivered from one ration shop in each district to a neighborhood or village adjacent to the house. Ration dealers were present at the meeting. This decision was taken at that meeting Ration dealers have to pay a commission of Rs. 200 per quintal to run this project Ration dealers will provide items for this project from the ration shop for the first 15 days The state will also pay a separate cost for packaging However, due to geographical reasons, the project is unlikely to be launched in hilly and remote areas of North Bengal right now.

The state government thinks that the common man will benefit a lot if he can deliver rations from door to door in Corona. Besides, it will be possible to fulfill the promises made before the election On Thursday, however, rations could not be sent home in many cases. Arrangements are made to send rations to a specific camp. However, General Secretary of the Ration Dealers Association Bishwambhar Basu said that all the work will be done in accordance with the Kovid rules.