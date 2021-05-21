May 21, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Firhad Hakim returns home Firhad under house arrest after returning home in police car, strict surveillance as per court order – News18 Bangla

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: On the same day, the court remanded the four leaders arrested in the Narad case, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovan Chatterjee, under house arrest. Accordingly, Firhad was released from the Presidency Jail at 6.30 pm However, his family was wary of the release of the transport minister from jail Desperate to avoid the influential badge, the minister’s family urges Firhad’s followers not to gather outside the jail or in front of the house. Because in that case, CBI can file a complaint against Firhad in the court as influential

Firhad left for home in a police vehicle from Chetla police station He was taken home under tight security following a court order While the minister was returning from Gopalnagar, Kalighat, there was a large crowd on the side of the road. Although no slogan was given anywhere

On the other hand, locals, including Firhad’s family members, have been anxiously waiting in Chetla since noon, hoping to return home to their son’s house. Finally, at 6.40 pm, Firhad reached home The transport minister got out of the police car, greeted everyone and entered the house Several ward coordinators of Calcutta Municipality also came outside Chetla’s house They are the ones who control the crowd of followers

Following the court order, the three entrances and exits of the minister’s house were closed Police have also arranged to install CCTV outside the minister’s house The police guard is also sitting So that there is proof of who is entering and leaving the house In addition, the court directed that the four arrested leaders, including Firhad Hakim, who came to meet them while they were under house arrest, should be recorded in the visitors’ chest.

The court also allowed the two ministers to perform virtual administrative duties while under house arrest. However, the Division Bench of the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court has directed to record the administrative meetings they are holding.

Abir Ghosal / Arpita Hazra



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

west bengal minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay RESIGNED FROM BHAWANIPORE FOR MAMATA BANERJEE sb, Video: Listen to what he said kolkata

28 mins ago admin
1 min read

Video: Mamata wants bank workers to prioritize corona vaccination, see

29 mins ago admin
2 min read

People, people’s representatives are also involved in the fight against the corona virus MPs and MLAs are serving hand in hand with common people to fight with coronavirus | coronavirus-latest-news

35 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

west bengal minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay RESIGNED FROM BHAWANIPORE FOR MAMATA BANERJEE sb, Video: Listen to what he said kolkata

28 mins ago admin
1 min read

Video: Mamata wants bank workers to prioritize corona vaccination, see

29 mins ago admin
2 min read

People, people’s representatives are also involved in the fight against the corona virus MPs and MLAs are serving hand in hand with common people to fight with coronavirus | coronavirus-latest-news

35 mins ago admin
3 min read

Where is the place at home, who will save the workers? Many BJP MLAs are unhappy with the central security

2 hours ago admin