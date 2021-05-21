May 21, 2021

Kolkata high court offers house arrest for four leaders Two judges disagree on bail, High Court proposes house arrest of four leaders – News18 Bangla

A division bench of the acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court has proposed to house arrest the four leaders arrested in the Narad case. The Calcutta High Court has made the proposal keeping in view the physical condition of the four heavyweight leaders arrested in the Narad case. However, Tushar Mehta on behalf of the CBI and Abhishek Manu Singhvi on behalf of the accused both opposed the proposal. It is learned that the two judges want to send the bail case of the four arrested leaders to a larger bench. Because there is a difference of opinion between the two judges on the issue of bail

