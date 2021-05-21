Mamata Banerjee to fight Bye election Mamata to resign, no resentment, demands loyal soldier Shobhandev – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He is resigning from the post of MLA of Bhabanipur Center to give place to Mamata Banerjee. Before going to the assembly and resigning, Agriculture Minister Shobhandev Chatterjee informed himself However, the veteran Trinamool leader claimed that he was not upset over the decision Instead, she wants Mamata Banerjee to be the chief minister after winning from her own constituency. Shobhandev said that his future will also be decided by the team

Before resigning, Shobhandev said the chief minister had to win the election within six months. I stood at his own center and won That is why I am leaving the post of MLA so that he can win the elections in a fair manner and remain as the Chief Minister. Mamata Banerjee’s victory is a question for all of us, the existence of the party When that question arose, I decided to resign, and he won the election He will decide what my future holds. “

However, Shobhandev has practically admitted that he got this message from the party At the same time, he has claimed that he has no grievances in leaving the post of MLA The senior Trinamool leader said, “It is not right to say that the decision was taken voluntarily without the direction of the party. The message came from somewhere But I immediately accepted that Shobhandev Babu said he was not asked to resign from the ministry But if the speaker of the assembly tells him that he has to leave the ministry for legal reasons, he is ready to make that decision, the agriculture minister said.

He then went to the assembly and handed over his resignation letter to Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay. Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay accepted it in accordance with the rules

Describing himself as a loyal soldier of the party, Shobhandev Chatterjee added, “There is no question of feeling bad. The team first sent me to Baruipur After that Rasbihari was brought to the center After that he was asked to stand at Bhabanipur I did not protest against any decision Even today I am not protesting, I am leaving voluntarily. ‘ Shobhandev Babu said that Mamata Banerjee is the highest leader of the party Whatever he decides is final

In this election, Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP’s Shuvendu Adhikari by contesting from Nandigram. On the other hand, Shobhandev defeated BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh in Bhabanipur constituency.