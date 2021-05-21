Rajya Sabha no-choice, Kajal’s untimely departure from Kharadaha Shobhandev?

Kolkata: Sovandeb Chattopadhyay resigned from the post of MLA in Bhowanipore constituency on Friday at a time when the Narada scam case is being fought in the state politics. And as soon as Shobhandev resigned from Bhabanipur, it became clear that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would fight from her old center Bhabanipur. Since Mamata became the Chief Minister even after losing the Nandigram seat, she will have to win as MLA within 6 months. In this situation, it is reported that he is going to be the Trinamool candidate in the by-election of Bhabanipur constituency. Shobhandev also said that in his own mouth. But what will happen to the new agriculture minister of the state Shobhandev? Whispers started, Mamata can send Shobhandev to Rajya Sabha. But according to Trinamool sources, MLA Kajal Sinha died before the results came out even though the Trinamool won in Kharadha. So there will be a by-election in Kharadha too. Shobhandev may be made to stand there. Shobhandev Babu himself has indicated the same.

As per the rules, even if he is not a MLA, there is no obstacle for Shobhandev Babu to remain as a minister for the next six months. He has to win from any seat within 6 months. But rumors started circulating that the Trinamool might dismiss him from the post of agriculture minister and send him to the Rajya Sabha. Because there are two vacant seats of Trinamool in Rajya Sabha. Although Shobhandev himself is not interested in going to the Rajya Sabha. He has informed the party that he wants to stay in state politics.

In that case, Mamata can nominate Shobhandev in Kharadha constituency. Kajal Sinha, the winning Trinamool candidate, has passed away despite winning in Kharadha. It was also heard that Finance Minister Amit Mitra may be a candidate in the by-election of Kharadha constituency. He had earlier won the seat and became the finance minister. But due to physical illness, he did not stand for election this time. However, after returning to power in the state, Mamata made Amit the finance minister. But he is still reportedly unwilling to run for office. In that case, it is reported that Mamata and Shobhandev can fight in Kharadha in Bhabanipur.