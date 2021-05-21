What is the physical condition of the accused heavyweights? Today’s meeting with SSKM Medical Board 5 representatives of AIIMS – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Four heavyweight leaders are even more worried about the suspension of Narada scam. Meanwhile, three accused leaders Madan Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee and Sovan Chatterjee are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Firhad Hakim, the transport minister of the Trinamool government for the third time, is in the presidency jail. The family said he also had fever and stomach problems. He has even been asked to be admitted to SSKM. Although he did not agree. A five-member AIIMS delegation is meeting with the medical board of SSKM Hospital today to discuss the physical condition of the heavyweight leaders.

The AIIMS delegation has already called for a report from the medical board of SSKM Hospital. Hospital sources said the meeting would be held via video conference. The issues that Ames doctors are examining are, what exactly is the physical condition of the accused at the moment? Why they could not be treated in the hospital? The Corona report came out negative to everyone. Also what has been tested and what is its report?

The meeting will also discuss what medical procedures are being used and what medications are being given. The accused leaders under treatment will also discuss how long they can recover. The AIIMS delegation will also talk to the medical board about how long the accused can be questioned at the moment to facilitate the investigation. Physicians can report to the CBI this evening or tomorrow after examining the medical procedure.

Incidentally, although not continuous, oxygen support is being given to Madan Mitra. He has COPD problems and high blood pressure and has recently recovered from Corona. So new ones are being taken care of so that there is no problem in the lungs. State Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee’s nebulizer is running from time to time. There is a slight heart problem due to shortness of breath. Besides, his sugar and blood pressure levels are fluctuating. Former mayor Shovan Chatterjee also has high blood pressure and high diabetes. Also some heart problems have been found.