Where is the place at home, who will save the workers? Many BJP MLAs are unhappy with the central security

Kolkata: The hope was 200 seats. But it has stood at only 6. The BJP’s vote in Bengal has practically collapsed. In that sense, the BJP’s dream has been shattered. But in the ensuing unrest in Bengal, the BJP has announced that its MLAs are lacking in security, arguing that they should be given central security in the state. However, after Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar resigned from the post of MLA, there are now 65 BJP MLAs. But sources say at least 15 BJP MLAs do not want to take central security. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has also admitted the matter. The BJP, however, had earlier said that anyone could refuse security if they wanted to. In reality, it is so.

The dream of coming to power in Bengal did not succeed. But then the BJP has spoken out at the national level about the ‘situation’ in the state. One tweet after another from Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has fueled that work. Even in the Corona situation, the governor has met the affected BJP workers in different parts of the state. In this situation, the BJP wanted to show all the MLAs of the party with central security, even the people’s representatives are not safe in Bengal. But the rejection of that security by many BJP MLAs has created uneasiness within the party.

But why did the BJP MLAs not take central security? It has been learned that if the central security is taken, the concerned MLA will have to take all the responsibility of their accommodation and maintenance, they will have to make arrangements for their physical exercise. But many MLAs do not have the infrastructure to keep the central forces in their homes. The Center will provide four security guards to each MLA. Arrangements to keep them, especially in this corona-time, are almost impossible for many. Incidentally, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh once had to rent a huge flat in New Town due to security concerns.

There is another aspect too, many MLAs are saying, ‘We will either have the central jawans with us, but who will save the lower floor workers? They will be beaten, and we will be safe, it doesn’t happen. ‘ This is one of the reasons why many MLAs are refusing security. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh also said, “Those who need security have appealed. But there are many who did not apply. Dilip Babu also said that many people do not have a place to keep security at home.