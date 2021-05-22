Behala’s address in the CBI register, want to go to the flat in Goalpark! Shovan’s address is distorted – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Behala’s home address is in the CBI register But Shovon Chatterjee wants to be released from the hospital in Golpark’s flat As a result, the address deviation has been made in the case of Shovan, who is under house arrest

According to CBI sources, they have all the documents as Shovon Chattopadhyay’s address at 37, Maharani Indira Devi Road, Kolkata-600060. Shovon used to live in this house in Behala before his marital quarrel with Ratna Chatterjee started. But now Shovan lives in a flat in Golpark with his girlfriend Baishakhi Banerjee.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday remanded four leaders, including Shovon, under house arrest after they were arrested by the CBI in the Narad case. Presidency Jail authorities will be in charge of the security of the four leaders while they are under house arrest As a result, all four people have to inform the jail authorities about the whereabouts of any leader Transport Minister Firhad Hakim was placed under house arrest after returning to Chetla’s house on Friday evening. But Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovan Chatterjee have not been able to return home as they are undergoing treatment at SSKM.

According to sources in the Presidency Jail, Shovon wants to return to his flat in Goalpark after being discharged from the hospital. But in the CBI documents, his violin home address is 8 According to CBI sources, if any of the four leaders wanted to be placed under house arrest outside the registered address, they would have to explain the reasons behind it. And if that reason does not seem acceptable, they can take legal action against the concerned leader again As a result, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is monitoring what Shovon does after being discharged from the hospital

As per the directions of the High Court, the bail application of the four leaders will be heard in the larger bench next Monday They must remain under house arrest until the hearing is over Although there is no problem in the case of the other three people, Vibrat 8 has been made with the address of Shovan’s house arrest

Sukanta Mukherjee