May 22, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Bhowanipore Police Station Organises Distribution Of Necessities For The Needy In Association With Manavjyot & A Bit More Foundation

Bhowanipore Police Station, in association with Manavjyot and A Bit More Foundation organized a distribution of necessities for the needy people of the area and the footpath dwellers/hawkers etc of the area today. Around 5000 masks, 2500 sanitisers and dry food comprising of puffed rice, flattened rice, biscuits, chanachur, sattoo and cake were distributed. Present on the occasion were Mr Sumit Das Gupta, Officer In Charge – Bhowanipore Police Station, Mr Miraj Shah and Mr Viresh Shah of Manavjyot and Mr Kshitij Shah of A Bit More Foundation.

“In these trying times due to the lockdown imposed, when basic necessities are hard to fetch, Bhowanipore PS, once again have tried to stand by the affected people by providing some basic food, mask and sanitizer which will help the needy people to combat the adversities. In this endeavour, Manavjyot and A Bit More Foundation have extended their cooperation as they did last year. This activity will continue throughout lockdown in different parts of Bhowanipore PS area”, said Mr Sumit Das Gupta, Officer In Charge – Bhowanipore Police Station.

The police station plans to continue with such activities in the coming days that will be of great help for the destitute during these trying times.

