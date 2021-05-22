Black Fungus Death in Kolkata: The first death in the state of black fungus! The deceased Khas is a resident of Kolkata

#Kolkata: The first black fungus in the state to die. The deceased was identified as Shampa Roychowdhury, 32. He died at Shammunath Pandit Hospital on Friday. Corona-infected Shampa Roychowdhury was infected with black fungus a few days ago. He was also diabetic, which is why he quickly developed black fungus, which in medical terms is called mycorrhiza.

A total of five people in the state are still infected with the black fungus, according to the Department of Health. One of them is a resident of Southern Avenue. The rest are being treated at Disha Eye Hospital, all of them residents of Vinh State.

Incidentally, an emergency meeting on black fungus was held on behalf of the state yesterday. A guide is also made from there. A five-member expert committee was formed on behalf of the state. From there, it was decided that the symptoms of black fungus should be treated with extreme caution. The CMO in each district has been informed that the health department should be informed as soon as it gets the news of black fungus infection.

Doctors say there is still no reason to panic. Be careful with this. Mucomycosis can occur if you stay in the ICU for a long time. The incidence of fungal infections is increasing as many corona patients have been in the hospital for a long time.