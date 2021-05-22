May 22, 2021

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extensively reviewed operational preparedness for cyclone Yaas– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Not a super cyclone. But even at the speed at which the storm blows, many things can be reversed. The administration has learned from the past. And they are not willing to lighten the reins. The state government will do everything in its power to save lives and livelihoods, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

The administration is active in dealing with Yash. Gradually this cyclone is ripening in the Bay of Bengal. The Chief Minister has talked to the district magistrate and the entire administrators. Mamata Banerjee held an emergency meeting. He has discussed the issue in detail with the Center and State Disaster Response Team. He discussed various steps to be taken with the DMs and SPs.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that people have been brought to a safe distance from the river and sea shore areas to save lives with proper measures. Accommodation and meals have been provided. Trying to save the crop.

Climate change will be observed in the state from Monday. Winds of 40-50 kmph can blow on the coasts of Orissa and West Bengal. The meteorological office has forecast that it will start raining from the 25th. Heavy rain will start from the 26th. The wind can blow at a speed of 60 kmph on the 25th.

